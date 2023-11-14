Fonix Mobile plc (FNX) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 16th

Fonix Mobile plc (LON:FNX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, October 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.89 ($0.06) per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Fonix Mobile’s previous dividend of $2.36. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:FNX opened at GBX 192.77 ($2.37) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 196.31 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 199.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of £192.29 million, a P/E ratio of 2,138.89 and a beta of 0.68. Fonix Mobile has a fifty-two week low of GBX 177 ($2.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 245 ($3.01).

Fonix Mobile plc provides mobile payments and messaging, and managed services for media, charity, gaming, ticketing, mobility, and other digital service businesses in the United Kingdom. It offers carrier and SMS billing, and voice services. The company also provides payment APIs for mobile operated payments, checkout services, campaign manager platform, messaging APIs for SMS delivery, and data verification services.

