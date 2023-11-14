Fonix Mobile plc (FNX) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 16th

Fonix Mobile plc (LON:FNX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, October 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.89 ($0.06) per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Fonix Mobile’s previous dividend of $2.36. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Fonix Mobile Price Performance
Shares of LON:FNX opened at GBX 192.77 ($2.37) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 196.31 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 199.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of £192.29 million, a P/E ratio of 2,138.89 and a beta of 0.68. Fonix Mobile has a fifty-two week low of GBX 177 ($2.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 245 ($3.01).
Fonix Mobile Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fonix Mobile
- What is ChatGPT Stock? How to Invest in It
- Bargain alert: 3 large caps with RSIs that scream oversold
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Compound your way to wealth with these retail stocks
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Block proves it’s the triple threat fintech stock to own
Receive News & Ratings for Fonix Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fonix Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.