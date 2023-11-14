Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Short Interest Down 17.2% in October

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,540,000 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the October 15th total of 15,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 15.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

FL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Foot Locker to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Williams Trading raised shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $30.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

In other news, CEO Mary N. Dillon bought 5,510 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.17 per share, for a total transaction of $100,116.70. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 27,649 shares in the company, valued at $502,382.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Foot Locker during the first quarter worth $611,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 4.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,934 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 19.4% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 13,103 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 29.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 56,469 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 12,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 6.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,002 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Foot Locker stock traded up $0.90 on Tuesday, hitting $20.77. 4,218,782 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,720,102. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.65 and its 200 day moving average is $24.67. Foot Locker has a 52-week low of $14.84 and a 52-week high of $47.22.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

