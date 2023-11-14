Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) Increases Dividend to $0.59 Per Share

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.59 per share on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

Fortis Trading Down 0.2 %

Fortis stock opened at C$55.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$54.37 and a 200 day moving average of C$55.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.23. Fortis has a 12-month low of C$49.82 and a 12-month high of C$62.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.96.

Get Fortis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on FTS. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Fortis from C$61.50 to C$60.50 in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Fortis from C$65.00 to C$61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. CSFB increased their target price on shares of Fortis from C$60.50 to C$61.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$63.00 to C$61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$57.88.

About Fortis

(Get Free Report)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.