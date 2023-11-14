Galway Metals (CVE:GWM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.23

Galway Metals Inc. (CVE:GWM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23, with a volume of 64515 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Galway Metals Stock Down 6.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of C$17.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.26 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.35.

Get Galway Metals alerts:

Galway Metals (CVE:GWM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Galway Metals Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Galway Metals Company Profile

Galway Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, copper, silver, and lead deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Clarence Stream project located in southwest New Brunswick, Canada; and Estrades mine, related Newiska concessions, and adjacent Casa Berardi claims located in western Quebec, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Galway Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galway Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.