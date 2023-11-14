Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Director James C. Smith Sells 5,885 Shares

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) Director James C. Smith sold 5,885 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.91, for a total value of $2,400,550.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 664,689 shares in the company, valued at $271,133,289.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Gartner Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of IT traded up $7.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $422.13. 459,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,081. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $292.60 and a 12-month high of $424.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $356.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $346.30. The company has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.24.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.60. Gartner had a return on equity of 206.71% and a net margin of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Gartner declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, November 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 29,157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,498,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Gartner by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,369 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Gartner by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 62,195 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,261,000 after buying an additional 25,891 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Group LP purchased a new stake in Gartner during the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on IT. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $363.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on IT

About Gartner

(Get Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.