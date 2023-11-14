GateToken One Day Volume Hits $1.92 Million (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. Over the last seven days, GateToken has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One GateToken token can now be purchased for approximately $4.04 or 0.00011411 BTC on exchanges. GateToken has a total market cap of $400.87 million and $1.92 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00006438 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00017161 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,442.39 or 1.00043431 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004458 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005915 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000029 BTC.

GateToken Profile

GateToken (CRYPTO:GT) is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,161,476 tokens. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GateToken

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 99,161,459.40306064 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 4.0927869 USD and is down -2.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $1,703,246.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

