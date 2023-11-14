GCP Asset Backed Income Fund Limited (GABI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.58 on December 15th

GCP Asset Backed Income Fund Limited (LON:GABIGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.58 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:GABI opened at GBX 57.57 ($0.71) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.01, a current ratio of 8.99 and a quick ratio of 131.74. GCP Asset Backed Income Fund has a 1-year low of GBX 51.20 ($0.63) and a 1-year high of GBX 87.10 ($1.07). The company has a market capitalization of £245.02 million, a P/E ratio of 5,739.60 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 57.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 61.42.

Project Finance Investments Limited is an investment firm based in Jersey, Channel Islands.

