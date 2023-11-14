GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENK) Major Shareholder Polar Asset Management Partner Sells 2,303 Shares

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Polar Asset Management Partner sold 2,303 shares of GEN Restaurant Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total value of $20,335.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 415,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,671,010.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Polar Asset Management Partner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 10th, Polar Asset Management Partner sold 1,854 shares of GEN Restaurant Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total value of $16,426.44.

GEN Restaurant Group Stock Performance

GEN Restaurant Group stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.75. 37,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,055. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.27. GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GEN Restaurant Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GENK. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of GEN Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,984,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in GEN Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter worth $257,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in GEN Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in GEN Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter worth $302,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in GEN Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter worth $3,398,000.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of GEN Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on GEN Restaurant Group in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on GEN Restaurant Group in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GEN Restaurant Group in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

GEN Restaurant Group Company Profile

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc operates restaurants in California, Arizona, Hawaii, Nevada, New York, and Texas. Its restaurants specialize in various flavored meats for Korean barbeque. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Cerritos, California.

