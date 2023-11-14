General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Purchased by Strategic Financial Services Inc

Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,059 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc’s holdings in General Electric were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in General Electric by 808.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co raised its position in General Electric by 53.6% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Motco raised its position in General Electric by 143.0% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GE traded up $0.95 on Tuesday, reaching $116.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,262,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,914,890. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.09. General Electric has a 52-week low of $59.57 and a 52-week high of $117.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.26.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $17.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.46 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 25th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on General Electric from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on General Electric from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on General Electric from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.93.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

