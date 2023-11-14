Georgian Mining (LON:GEO) Stock Price Down 9.4%

Georgian Mining Corp (LON:GEO – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 9.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.45 ($0.02). Approximately 439,239 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,625,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.60 ($0.02).

Georgian Mining Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £1.94 million and a P/E ratio of -0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.45 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.45.

About Georgian Mining

Georgian Mining Corporation engages in the exploration and development of copper and gold properties in Georgia and Austria. The company's principal property is the Kvemo Bolnisi copper-gold project located in Georgia. It also holds interests in the Tsitsel Sopeli project; the Dambludka base and precious metal project; the Khrami project; and the David Garedji copper-gold project located in Georgia, as well as the Walchen Copper Gold VMS project situated in Austria.

