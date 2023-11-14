Global Endowment Management, L Sells 1,500,000 Shares of TXO Partners L.P. (NYSE:TXO) Stock

TXO Partners L.P. (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Global Endowment Management, L sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total value of $25,650,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,139,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,478,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

TXO Partners Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TXO traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $18.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,772. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.53. TXO Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). TXO Partners had a net margin of 20.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The business had revenue of $69.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.38 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TXO Partners L.P. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TXO Partners Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TXO Partners

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This is a positive change from TXO Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.13%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of TXO Partners by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TXO Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in TXO Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in TXO Partners by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 259,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in TXO Partners by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 233,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,057,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107 shares during the last quarter. 17.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TXO. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on TXO Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on TXO Partners from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th.

TXO Partners Company Profile

TXO Partners L.P. focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado.

