Global X China Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIX) Trading 2.6% Higher

Global X China Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIX – Get Free Report) traded up 2.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.56 and last traded at $11.56. 47,554 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 193% from the average session volume of 16,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.27.

Global X China Financials ETF Trading Up 2.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $21.62 million, a PE ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X China Financials ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Global X China Financials ETF by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Global X China Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Global X China Financials ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X China Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Global X China Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000.

About Global X China Financials ETF

Global X China Financials ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S-BOX China Financials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Financials sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

