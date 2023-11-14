Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Short Interest Update

Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, a decrease of 38.3% from the October 15th total of 53,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 145,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Cybersecurity ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 25,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 78,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of BUG traded up $0.92 on Tuesday, hitting $25.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,981. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.99. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.58 and a fifty-two week high of $25.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $631.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.15 and a beta of 0.86.

About Global X Cybersecurity ETF

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

