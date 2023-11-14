Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:HSPX) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:HSPX – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $39.04 and last traded at $38.98. Approximately 729,330 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2,050% from the average daily volume of 33,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.93.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.86 and its 200-day moving average is $40.71.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.