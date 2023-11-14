GMO internet group (OTCMKTS:GMOYF) Stock Price Down 3%

GMO internet group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.22 and last traded at $15.22. Approximately 318 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.68.

GMO internet group Stock Down 3.0 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.41 and a 200 day moving average of $17.54.

GMO internet group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GMO internet group, Inc provides various Internet services worldwide. It offers Internet infrastructure services in the areas of domain, hosting, cloud, security, payments, e-commerce support, connection, website creation support, marketing support, community, app, and IoT. The company also provides online advertising and media services, such as media services, search, ad tech services, mobile marketing, O2O, and coupon/point services; and internet financial services, including internet securities, and FX and other trading services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GMO internet group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMO internet group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.