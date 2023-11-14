goeasy (GSY) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of goeasy (TSE: GSY) in the last few weeks:

11/9/2023 – goeasy had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$150.00 to C$160.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/9/2023 – goeasy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$167.00 to C$177.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/9/2023 – goeasy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$151.00 to C$166.00.

11/8/2023 – goeasy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$175.00 to C$185.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/8/2023 – goeasy had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$160.00 to C$165.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/30/2023 – goeasy had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$150.00 to C$145.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/26/2023 – goeasy had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$140.00 to C$150.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/25/2023 – goeasy had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$155.00 to C$160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

goeasy Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of TSE:GSY traded down C$1.40 on Tuesday, hitting C$122.00. 38,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,183. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$113.76 and its 200 day moving average is C$114.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.00. goeasy Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$87.00 and a 1-year high of C$135.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.60, a quick ratio of 28.46 and a current ratio of 27.32.

goeasy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. goeasy’s payout ratio is currently 32.41%.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.