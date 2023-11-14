Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Major Shareholder Sells $1,581,658.42 in Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 21,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.93, for a total value of $1,581,658.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at $9,784,561.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Friday, November 10th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 26,862 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total value of $1,914,454.74.

On Wednesday, August 30th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 50,000 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total value of $3,441,500.00.

On Monday, August 28th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 7,846 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.56, for a total value of $467,307.76.

On Friday, August 25th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 100 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $6,004.00.

On Wednesday, August 23rd, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 11,480 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $690,177.60.

On Monday, August 21st, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 800 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $48,376.00.

On Friday, August 18th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 10,154 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $618,175.52.

On Wednesday, August 16th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 12,786 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $803,727.96.

Shares of NASDAQ GSHD traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.95. 387,494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,887. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 1 year low of $31.21 and a 1 year high of $79.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.33, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.32.

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $71.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.49 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 79.96% and a net margin of 4.31%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter.

GSHD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

