Governance OHM (GOHM) Price Tops $3,054.78 on Exchanges

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 14th. Governance OHM has a total market capitalization of $196.16 million and $92,202.72 worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Governance OHM token can now be purchased for about $3,054.78 or 0.08595049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Governance OHM has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001147 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000024 BTC.
About Governance OHM
Governance OHM launched on November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,076 tokens. Governance OHM’s official message board is olympusdao.medium.com. The official website for Governance OHM is www.olympusdao.finance. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Governance OHM
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governance OHM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Governance OHM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Governance OHM using one of the exchanges listed above.
