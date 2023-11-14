Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 417,700 shares, an increase of 44.5% from the October 15th total of 289,100 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 438,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 17th.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Price Performance

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE GPMT traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.00. 692,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,509. The company has a market cap of $257.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.99. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $3.97 and a 52 week high of $7.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -58.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Marcin Urbaszek bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.61 per share, for a total transaction of $46,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 77,058 shares in the company, valued at $355,237.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 197.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,074 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. 47.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

