Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) Shares Up 1.7%

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.55 and last traded at $5.53. 4,909 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 13,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.44.

Guardion Health Sciences Trading Up 1.7 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.02.

Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.79 million during the quarter. Guardion Health Sciences had a negative net margin of 122.43% and a negative return on equity of 111.03%.

Institutional Trading of Guardion Health Sciences

Guardion Health Sciences Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Guardion Health Sciences stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. ( NASDAQ:GHSI Free Report ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 365,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.60% of Guardion Health Sciences as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc, a clinical nutrition company, develops and distributes clinically supported nutrition, medical foods, and dietary supplements in North America and Europe, and Internationally. The company offers Lumega-Z, a medical food that replenishes and restores the macular protective pigment; and GlaucoCetin, a vision-specific medical food to support and protect the mitochondrial function of optic nerve cells, as well as improve blood flow in the ophthalmic artery in patients with glaucoma.

