GXChain Price Up 2.9% Over Last 7 Days (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. In the last week, GXChain has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. GXChain has a market capitalization of $23.54 million and $4,079.24 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GXChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000883 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001965 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001130 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002138 BTC.

About GXChain

GXChain (GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

GXChain Coin Trading

