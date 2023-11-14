Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Short Interest Update

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, an increase of 18.3% from the October 15th total of 1,420,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 286,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.

In other news, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,305 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $207,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,891 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 10,902 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 10,005 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Haemonetics stock traded up $2.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,206. Haemonetics has a 1-year low of $72.26 and a 1-year high of $95.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.43. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.38.

HAE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $114.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Haemonetics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.40.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

