Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL) PT Lowered to C$2.75 at Stifel Nicolaus

Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 89.66% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Hamilton Thorne from C$2.25 to C$2.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Pi Financial lifted their price target on Hamilton Thorne from C$2.15 to C$2.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Hamilton Thorne
Hamilton Thorne Price Performance
About Hamilton Thorne
Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers precision laser systems, imaging systems, and other equipment and consumables for the ART and developmental biology research markets.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Hamilton Thorne
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Analyst says Archer Aviation may double. Is it time to buy?
- Your Comprehensive Guide to Investing in Bank Stocks
- Alibaba’s bottom is in: Analysts see a monster rally ahead
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- TripAdvisor is on AI-powered recovery from record lows
Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Thorne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Thorne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.