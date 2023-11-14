Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL) PT Lowered to C$2.75 at Stifel Nicolaus

Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 89.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Hamilton Thorne from C$2.25 to C$2.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Pi Financial lifted their price target on Hamilton Thorne from C$2.15 to C$2.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th.

CVE HTL traded up C$0.06 on Tuesday, reaching C$1.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,118. Hamilton Thorne has a twelve month low of C$1.25 and a twelve month high of C$1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.94, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market cap of C$212.89 million, a PE ratio of 48.33 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.47.

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers precision laser systems, imaging systems, and other equipment and consumables for the ART and developmental biology research markets.

