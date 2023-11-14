Hargreaves Lansdown plc (HL) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 16th

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 28.80 ($0.35) per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Hargreaves Lansdown’s previous dividend of $12.70. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Hargreaves Lansdown Trading Up 0.8 %

LON:HL opened at GBX 719.40 ($8.83) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 749.01 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 788.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.15. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52 week low of GBX 676.40 ($8.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,023.50 ($12.57). The firm has a market cap of £3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,057.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.58.

Get Hargreaves Lansdown alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 774 ($9.51) to GBX 702 ($8.62) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,065.13 ($13.08).

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; fund dealing; and cash management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.