Harvest Finance (FARM) Price Hits $31.25 on Major Exchanges

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 14th. In the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar. One Harvest Finance token can now be purchased for $31.25 or 0.00087878 BTC on major exchanges. Harvest Finance has a market capitalization of $21.40 million and $3.58 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Harvest Finance

Harvest Finance was first traded on July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 705,020 tokens and its circulating supply is 684,837 tokens. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @harvest_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance. The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques.

FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds.”

Harvest Finance Token Trading

