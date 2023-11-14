HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA)

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $4.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 231.95% from the stock’s current price. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BioCardia’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.43) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut shares of BioCardia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

Get BioCardia alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on BCDA

BioCardia Price Performance

Institutional Trading of BioCardia

BioCardia stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.21. The company had a trading volume of 114,496,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,604. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $26.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.29. BioCardia has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $2.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCDA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioCardia by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 650,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 238,554 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BioCardia by 50.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 48,561 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in BioCardia during the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in BioCardia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in BioCardia in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.46% of the company’s stock.

BioCardia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, engages in development of cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP, an autologous mononuclear cell therapy system for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia; and allogeneic cell therapy for cardiac and pulmonary disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioCardia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCardia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.