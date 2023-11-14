Head-To-Head Contrast: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) versus Hannover Rück (OTC:HVRRF)

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Free Report) and Hannover Rück (OTC:HVRRF – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.0% of Hannover Rück shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München and Hannover Rück’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München 7.05% 20.60% 1.79% Hannover Rück N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München $73.37 billion 0.74 $3.62 billion $3.91 10.23 Hannover Rück N/A N/A N/A $7.97 28.44

This table compares Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München and Hannover Rück’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has higher revenue and earnings than Hannover Rück. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hannover Rück, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München and Hannover Rück, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München 0 2 3 0 2.60 Hannover Rück 2 0 0 0 1.00

Dividends

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München pays an annual dividend of $0.89 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Hannover Rück pays an annual dividend of $2.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München pays out 22.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hannover Rück pays out 28.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München beats Hannover Rück on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International. It also offers life and health reinsurance solutions, such as financial market risks, data analytics, claims handling and underwriting, medical research, health market, capital management, as well as MIRA digital suite; and property and casualty reinsurance solutions, including agricultural risk, data analytics, infrastructure risk profiler, remote inspection, retroactive reinsurance, insurance linked securities, location risk, risk transfer, and cyber, as well as NatCatSERVICE for natural catastrophe loss database, REALYTIX ZERO, IMPROVEX, cert2go, consulting for product development, prospective structured reinsurance, and Vahana AI for motor claims. In addition, the company provides solutions for industry clients, such as IoT cover, earnings quality insurance protection, captive insurance and risk transfer, liability, weather risks, space and satellite insurance, bioenergy plant performance insurance, solar energy insurance, wind farm insurance, mining insurance, construction projects covers and services, aviation insurance, power and utilities, oil and gas companies insurance, industrial cyber insurance, risk suite, data and location risk intelligence, digital risks, PV warranty insurance, parametric, Insure AI, liquidation damage cover, and natural catastrophes solutions. Further, it offers life, property-casualty, health, legal protection, and travel insurance products under the ERGO brand name. The company was founded in 1880 and is based in Munich, Germany.

About Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property and casualty reinsurance solutions for agricultural, livestock, and bloodstock businesses; aviation and space businesses; catastrophe XL business; credit, surety, and political risks businesses; facultative business; and marine and offshore energy businesses, as well as insurance-linked securities and structured reinsurance. It also provides risk solutions in the areas of critical illness, disability, health, longevity, long term care, and mortality. In addition, the company offers group and individual retirement and lifestyle, credit life, and Takaful reinsurance products. Further, it provides various financial solutions, including new-business financing; monetization of embedded value; reserve and solvency relief; and divestiture of non-core businesses. The company was formerly known as Hannover Rückversicherung AG and changed its name to Hannover Rück SE in March 2013. The company was founded in 1966 and is based in Hanover, Germany. Hannover Rück SE operates as a subsidiary of Talanx AG.

