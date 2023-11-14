Hedera Price Reaches $0.0589 on Exchanges (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 14th. During the last week, Hedera has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for $0.0589 or 0.00000166 BTC on popular exchanges. Hedera has a total market cap of $1.97 billion and $68.77 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00050517 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00025507 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00012169 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004442 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002651 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,547,391,837 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,547,391,836.839123 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05980288 USD and is down -1.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 193 active market(s) with $63,546,937.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

