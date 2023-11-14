Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Short Interest Update

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the October 15th total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on HT shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. B. Riley cut Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Oppenheimer cut Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hersha Hospitality Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Stock Performance

Hersha Hospitality Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE HT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.94. The stock had a trading volume of 418,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,336. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.64 and a fifty-two week high of $10.31. The firm has a market cap of $398.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day moving average of $7.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s payout ratio is currently 6.45%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hersha Hospitality Trust

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HT. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 114.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 206.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,785 shares during the period. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates luxury and lifestyle hotels in coastal gateway and resort markets. The Company's 25 hotels totaling 3,811 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida, and California.

