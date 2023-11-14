Hexagon Composites ASA (OTCMKTS:HXGCF) Short Interest Update

Hexagon Composites ASA (OTCMKTS:HXGCFGet Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 205,400 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the October 15th total of 245,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 32.6 days.

Separately, DNB Markets lowered shares of Hexagon Composites ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS HXGCF remained flat at $2.20 during trading on Tuesday. Hexagon Composites ASA has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $3.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.76.

Hexagon Composites ASA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of composite pressure cylinders and fuel systems in Norway, Europe, North America, South-East Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hexagon Agility, Hexagon Ragasco, Hexagon Digital Wave, and Hexagon Purus.

