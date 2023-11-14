Hexagon Composites ASA (OTCMKTS:HXGCF) Short Interest Update

Hexagon Composites ASA (OTCMKTS:HXGCF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 205,400 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the October 15th total of 245,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 32.6 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, DNB Markets lowered shares of Hexagon Composites ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.
Hexagon Composites ASA Price Performance
Hexagon Composites ASA Company Profile
Hexagon Composites ASA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of composite pressure cylinders and fuel systems in Norway, Europe, North America, South-East Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hexagon Agility, Hexagon Ragasco, Hexagon Digital Wave, and Hexagon Purus.
