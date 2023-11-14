HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Declares $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share on Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th.

HF Sinclair has a payout ratio of 25.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect HF Sinclair to earn $6.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.4%.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

HF Sinclair Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE DINO opened at $54.19 on Tuesday. HF Sinclair has a 52 week low of $37.12 and a 52 week high of $66.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HF Sinclair

In other news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $284,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,145.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 0.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 0.5% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 58,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 4.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on DINO. Bank of America raised their target price on HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on HF Sinclair from $68.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on HF Sinclair from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on HF Sinclair from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on HF Sinclair in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.08.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HF Sinclair

About HF Sinclair

(Get Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.