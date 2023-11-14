Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th.

Hilton Worldwide has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years. Hilton Worldwide has a dividend payout ratio of 8.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Hilton Worldwide to earn $6.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.6%.

Shares of HLT opened at $162.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.20. Hilton Worldwide has a one year low of $123.74 and a one year high of $163.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $152.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.38.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.67. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.13% and a negative return on equity of 115.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 8,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.03, for a total value of $1,276,292.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 230,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,441,840.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 331,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,208,000 after buying an additional 7,059 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 7,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 3,703 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 179,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,136,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $425,000. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $148.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.71.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

