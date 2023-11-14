HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) CFO Sells $189,612.07 in Stock

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) CFO Marshall H. Bridges sold 4,999 shares of HNI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.93, for a total transaction of $189,612.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,076,350.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

HNI Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of NYSE:HNI traded up $1.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.14. HNI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.60 and a fifty-two week high of $39.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 42.70, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.82.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.29. HNI had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $711.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HNI Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

HNI Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. HNI’s payout ratio is currently 137.63%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HNI. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of HNI from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised HNI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Institutional Trading of HNI

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of HNI by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,420,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,100,000 after purchasing an additional 836,862 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in HNI by 34.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,124,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,153,000 after buying an additional 545,580 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in HNI in the fourth quarter valued at $10,935,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in HNI by 27.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,600,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,104,000 after buying an additional 340,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in HNI by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 511,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,530,000 after buying an additional 257,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

About HNI

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and markets workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, and architectural products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF Textiles, HBF, OFM, Respawn, and HNI India brands.

