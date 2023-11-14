holoride Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $12.54 Million (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 14th. One holoride token can currently be purchased for $0.0167 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, holoride has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar. holoride has a total market capitalization of $12.54 million and $229,723.66 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get holoride alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,985.67 or 0.05586952 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00048247 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00025736 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00014481 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00011905 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004387 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000366 BTC.

holoride Profile

holoride is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 26th, 2021. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here.

holoride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.01640228 USD and is down -2.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $223,528.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire holoride should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy holoride using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for holoride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for holoride and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.