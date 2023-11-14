Hooked Protocol One Day Trading Volume Reaches $20.84 Million (HOOK)

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 14th. One Hooked Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00002831 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hooked Protocol has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar. Hooked Protocol has a market cap of $58.84 million and approximately $20.84 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hooked Protocol Profile

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,434,910 tokens. The official website for Hooked Protocol is hooked.io. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol.

Hooked Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 58,434,910.1 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 1.02135441 USD and is down -0.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 71 active market(s) with $32,397,737.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hooked Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hooked Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hooked Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

