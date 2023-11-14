Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Stock Position Decreased by Bokf Na

Bokf Na cut its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,806 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,977 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HBAN. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 189,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 19,959 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $315,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 309.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 7,558 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 40.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 30,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 58.2% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 798,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,678,000 after purchasing an additional 293,944 shares in the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

HBAN stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.85. 7,803,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,926,151. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $15.74. The company has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 22.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 4,300 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total value of $44,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 595,514 shares in the company, valued at $6,229,076.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on HBAN shares. Stephens increased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.30.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

