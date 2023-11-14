ICG Enterprise Trust (ICGT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 8 on December 1st

ICG Enterprise Trust (LON:ICGT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share on Friday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

ICG Enterprise Trust Price Performance

Shares of LON:ICGT opened at GBX 1,154 ($14.17) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. ICG Enterprise Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 974 ($11.96) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,223.76 ($15.03). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,157.04 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,130.63. The firm has a market capitalization of £779.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 477.50 and a beta of 0.81.

Get ICG Enterprise Trust alerts:

Insider Transactions at ICG Enterprise Trust

In other news, insider Gerhard Fusenig bought 3,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,063 ($13.05) per share, with a total value of £33,984.11 ($41,734.14). 4.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ICG Enterprise Trust Company Profile

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. The fund does not make venture capital investments in startups or early stage funds. The fund also provides growth capital. In direct co-investments, the fund invests in buyouts of mature companies. For fund of fund investments, the fund seeks to invest in primary funds, secondary fund purchases, private equity buyout funds, growth capital funds, and mezzanine funds.

See Also

