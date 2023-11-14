ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Short Interest Down 42.2% in October

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, a drop of 42.2% from the October 15th total of 2,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 940,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

ICL Group Price Performance

NYSE:ICL traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,883,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,071. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.97. ICL Group has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $8.75.

Get ICL Group alerts:

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. ICL Group had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 16.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ICL Group will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

ICL Group Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of ICL Group

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is 26.76%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in ICL Group by 36.1% during the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,405,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,351,000 after acquiring an additional 637,755 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ICL Group by 75.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 185,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 79,459 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in ICL Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 113,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 4,192 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in ICL Group by 36.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 587,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 157,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in ICL Group by 39.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 174,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 49,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ICL has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of ICL Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of ICL Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ICL Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ICL Group

ICL Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.