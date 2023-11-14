IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Price Target Cut to $25.00

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 444.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down from $19.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $31.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $38.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Shares of NASDAQ IGMS traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.59. The stock had a trading volume of 184,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,647. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.56. IGM Biosciences has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $28.20. The firm has a market cap of $267.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of -0.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in IGM Biosciences by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 5.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in IGM Biosciences by 15.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. 56.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's product candidate, including imvotamab (IGM-2323), an IgM-based CD20 x CD3 bispecific antibody T cell engager that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

