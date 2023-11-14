Insider Buying: HLS Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:HLS) Insider Buys 20,000 Shares of Stock

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:HLS – Get Free Report) insider Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.30 per share, with a total value of C$86,000.00.

HLS Therapeutics Stock Down 7.2 %

Shares of HLS traded down C$0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$3.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,775. The company has a market cap of C$120.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$4.89 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.42. HLS Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of C$3.66 and a 1 year high of C$11.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HLS shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of HLS Therapeutics from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Canada lowered HLS Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded HLS Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$12.25 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday.

HLS Therapeutics Company Profile

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic for management of symptoms of treatment-resistant schizophrenia; Vascepa, an icosapent ethyl capsules for cardiovascular disease; and PERSERIS, an injectable risperidone product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

