Insider Buying: Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH) Director Buys 56,325 Shares of Stock

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Get Free Report) Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 56,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.31 per share, with a total value of $3,960,210.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,094,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,272,206,014.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Pershing Square Capital Manage also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Howard Hughes alerts:

On Friday, November 10th, Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 47,012 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.13 per share, with a total value of $3,296,951.56.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 63,594 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.21 per share, with a total value of $4,655,716.74.

On Monday, November 6th, Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 61,443 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.05 per share, with a total value of $4,426,968.15.

On Friday, November 3rd, Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 26,888 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.19 per share, with a total value of $1,967,932.72.

On Wednesday, November 1st, Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 19,176 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.24 per share, with a total value of $1,289,394.24.

On Monday, October 30th, Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 41,379 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.19 per share, with a total value of $2,738,876.01.

On Friday, October 27th, Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 31,924 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.95 per share, with a total value of $2,105,387.80.

On Wednesday, October 25th, Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 24,946 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.94 per share, with a total value of $1,669,885.24.

On Monday, October 23rd, Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 59,200 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $3,986,528.00.

On Friday, October 20th, Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 23,079 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.95 per share, with a total value of $1,545,139.05.

Howard Hughes Stock Up 6.0 %

Howard Hughes stock traded up $4.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.48. 277,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,717. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.42 and a twelve month high of $89.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Howard Hughes from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. TheStreet cut Howard Hughes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, BWS Financial decreased their price objective on Howard Hughes from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Howard Hughes

Institutional Trading of Howard Hughes

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $612,000. New South Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,706,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,191,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,981,000. Finally, Independent Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,188,000. 94.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Howard Hughes

(Get Free Report)

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and mixed-use properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns retail, office, multi-family, hospitality, and other operating properties and investments primarily located in Houston, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.