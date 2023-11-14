Insider Buying: SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Director Purchases 2,633 Shares of Stock

SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) Director G Ruffner Page, Jr. acquired 2,633 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.93 per share, with a total value of $181,492.69. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 76,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,294,582.23. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

SouthState Stock Up 8.6 %

Shares of SSB stock traded up $5.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.85. 804,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,897. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.23 and its 200-day moving average is $69.18. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. SouthState Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.51 and a fifty-two week high of $88.60.

Get SouthState alerts:

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $573.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.70 million. SouthState had a net margin of 24.84% and a return on equity of 10.38%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that SouthState Co. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SouthState Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. SouthState’s payout ratio is 29.93%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SSB shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of SouthState from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of SouthState from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SouthState in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SouthState currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SSB

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SouthState

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SouthState by 65.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,927,017 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $636,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528,828 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of SouthState by 166.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,017,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,884 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SouthState by 666.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,329,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SouthState by 16.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,914,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $645,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,653 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SouthState by 45.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,402,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,192 shares during the period. 88.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SouthState Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SouthState Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthState and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.