Insider Buying: TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO) CEO Purchases 12,531 Shares of Stock

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) CEO Ariel Emanuel purchased 12,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.80 per share, for a total transaction of $999,973.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 12,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,973.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

TKO Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TKO Group stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.90. 1,845,651 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,370,565. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.92. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.31 and a fifty-two week high of $106.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 61.94 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

TKO Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. TKO Group’s payout ratio is currently 37.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TKO Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindsell Train Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TKO Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $495,949,000. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TKO Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $320,964,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TKO Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $136,131,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TKO Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,378,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TKO Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on TKO Group in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded TKO Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on TKO Group in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TKO Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their target price on TKO Group from $132.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.60.

About TKO Group

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. It operates through four segments: Media and Content, Live Events, Sponsorships, and Consumer Products Licensing. The company produces live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including broadcast, pay television, and streaming, as well as digital and social media across approximately 170 countries.

