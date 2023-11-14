Insider Selling: Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Director Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) Director John Mccluskey sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.12, for a total value of C$1,811,500.00.
Alamos Gold Trading Up 2.8 %
Shares of Alamos Gold stock traded up C$0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$18.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 873,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,680. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$16.72 and a 200 day moving average of C$16.56. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of C$11.57 and a 12 month high of C$19.18.
Alamos Gold Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.033 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 20.00%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Report on Alamos Gold
About Alamos Gold
Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Alamos Gold
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Analyst says Archer Aviation may double. Is it time to buy?
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Alibaba’s bottom is in: Analysts see a monster rally ahead
- What is a Mid Cap Stock? How to Invest
- TripAdvisor is on AI-powered recovery from record lows
Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.