Insider Selling: Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Director Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) Director John Mccluskey sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.12, for a total value of C$1,811,500.00.

Alamos Gold Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of Alamos Gold stock traded up C$0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$18.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 873,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,680. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$16.72 and a 200 day moving average of C$16.56. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of C$11.57 and a 12 month high of C$19.18.

Alamos Gold Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.033 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$19.50 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. National Bankshares set a C$21.25 target price on shares of Alamos Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. CIBC increased their price target on Alamos Gold from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

