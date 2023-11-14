Insider Selling: Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Sells 8,241 Shares of Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.88, for a total value of $1,441,186.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,117,954.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 9th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.91, for a total value of $1,416,710.31.

On Monday, November 6th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.57, for a total value of $1,422,149.37.

On Friday, November 3rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.79, for a total value of $1,440,444.39.

On Friday, October 27th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.99, for a total value of $1,458,574.59.

On Monday, October 23rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.12, for a total value of $1,533,814.92.

On Friday, October 20th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.07, for a total value of $1,533,402.87.

On Wednesday, October 18th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.10, for a total value of $1,599,578.10.

On Monday, October 16th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.48, for a total value of $1,619,191.68.

On Wednesday, October 11th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.40, for a total value of $1,659,737.40.

On Monday, October 9th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $1,654,957.62.

Atlassian Stock Performance

Atlassian stock traded up $11.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $186.20. 1,760,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,896,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $192.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.07 and a beta of 0.64. Atlassian Co. has a 1 year low of $113.86 and a 1 year high of $215.77.

Institutional Trading of Atlassian

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 29.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 201,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,233,000 after buying an additional 46,418 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 7.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,075,000 after purchasing an additional 8,491 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,163,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,015,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Atlassian from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Atlassian from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Atlassian from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.19.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

