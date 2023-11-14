Insider Selling: DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) COO Sells 18,681 Shares of Stock

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 18,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.77, for a total value of $462,728.37. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 99,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,461,122.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Scott Guy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

On Thursday, September 7th, Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 20,584 shares of DigitalOcean stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $518,922.64.

On Monday, August 21st, Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 10,000 shares of DigitalOcean stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $324,100.00.

DigitalOcean Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DOCN traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,402,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,890. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.42. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $19.39 and a one year high of $51.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The company had revenue of $169.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.75 million. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 16.09% and a negative net margin of 3.73%. Research analysts forecast that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DOCN. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on DigitalOcean from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered DigitalOcean from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $47.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on DigitalOcean from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on DigitalOcean from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DigitalOcean presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DigitalOcean

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DigitalOcean

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in DigitalOcean by 358.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in DigitalOcean by 270.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in DigitalOcean by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. 56.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DigitalOcean

(Get Free Report)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.