Insider Selling: ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK) Major Shareholder Sells 85,900 Shares of Stock

ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Chamath Palihapitiya sold 85,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total transaction of $138,299.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,331,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,193,017.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Chamath Palihapitiya also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 13th, Chamath Palihapitiya sold 88,700 shares of ProKidney stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total transaction of $139,259.00.
- On Wednesday, November 8th, Chamath Palihapitiya sold 59,000 shares of ProKidney stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total transaction of $97,940.00.
- On Monday, November 6th, Chamath Palihapitiya sold 79,600 shares of ProKidney stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total transaction of $124,176.00.
- On Friday, November 3rd, Chamath Palihapitiya sold 148,300 shares of ProKidney stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $256,559.00.
- On Wednesday, November 1st, Chamath Palihapitiya sold 123,400 shares of ProKidney stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total value of $199,908.00.
- On Monday, October 30th, Chamath Palihapitiya sold 157,000 shares of ProKidney stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total value of $259,050.00.
- On Friday, October 27th, Chamath Palihapitiya sold 92,500 shares of ProKidney stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $147,075.00.
- On Wednesday, October 25th, Chamath Palihapitiya sold 67,213 shares of ProKidney stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total transaction of $118,294.88.
- On Monday, October 23rd, Chamath Palihapitiya sold 160,300 shares of ProKidney stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.83, for a total transaction of $293,349.00.
- On Friday, October 20th, Chamath Palihapitiya sold 87,200 shares of ProKidney stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total transaction of $167,424.00.
NASDAQ:PROK traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,847,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,327. ProKidney Corp. has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $14.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.27.
Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of ProKidney in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.
ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides transformative proprietary cell therapy platform for treating various chronic kidney diseases. The company's lead product is Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), an autologous homologous cell admixture that is in Phase I for REACT in patients with Congenital Anomalies of the Kidney and Urinary Tract (CAKUT), as well as in Phase III and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease.
