Insider Selling: ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK) Major Shareholder Sells 85,900 Shares of Stock

ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Chamath Palihapitiya sold 85,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total transaction of $138,299.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,331,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,193,017.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Monday, November 13th, Chamath Palihapitiya sold 88,700 shares of ProKidney stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total transaction of $139,259.00.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Chamath Palihapitiya sold 59,000 shares of ProKidney stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total transaction of $97,940.00.

On Monday, November 6th, Chamath Palihapitiya sold 79,600 shares of ProKidney stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total transaction of $124,176.00.

On Friday, November 3rd, Chamath Palihapitiya sold 148,300 shares of ProKidney stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $256,559.00.

On Wednesday, November 1st, Chamath Palihapitiya sold 123,400 shares of ProKidney stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total value of $199,908.00.

On Monday, October 30th, Chamath Palihapitiya sold 157,000 shares of ProKidney stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total value of $259,050.00.

On Friday, October 27th, Chamath Palihapitiya sold 92,500 shares of ProKidney stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $147,075.00.

On Wednesday, October 25th, Chamath Palihapitiya sold 67,213 shares of ProKidney stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total transaction of $118,294.88.

On Monday, October 23rd, Chamath Palihapitiya sold 160,300 shares of ProKidney stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.83, for a total transaction of $293,349.00.

On Friday, October 20th, Chamath Palihapitiya sold 87,200 shares of ProKidney stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total transaction of $167,424.00.

NASDAQ:PROK traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,847,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,327. ProKidney Corp. has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $14.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in ProKidney by 4.5% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 28,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of ProKidney by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in ProKidney by 547.9% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in ProKidney by 97.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProKidney in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 16.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of ProKidney in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides transformative proprietary cell therapy platform for treating various chronic kidney diseases. The company's lead product is Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), an autologous homologous cell admixture that is in Phase I for REACT in patients with Congenital Anomalies of the Kidney and Urinary Tract (CAKUT), as well as in Phase III and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease.

