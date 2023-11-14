Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, a decrease of 42.5% from the October 15th total of 55,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Integra Resources Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of ITRG traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.71. 46,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.17. Integra Resources has a one year low of $0.69 and a one year high of $1.94.

Get Integra Resources alerts:

Integra Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). As a group, analysts anticipate that Integra Resources will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ITRG. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Integra Resources from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Integra Resources from C$2.63 to C$2.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st.

View Our Latest Analysis on ITRG

Institutional Trading of Integra Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITRG. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Integra Resources during the first quarter worth $26,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Integra Resources by 198.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Integra Resources during the first quarter worth $30,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Integra Resources by 162.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 83,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 51,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integra Resources during the first quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.98% of the company’s stock.

Integra Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Integra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.