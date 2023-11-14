Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 85,100 shares, a decline of 26.6% from the October 15th total of 116,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance
BSMO traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.84. The stock had a trading volume of 24,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,166. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.70. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.54 and a twelve month high of $25.00.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were paid a $0.0469 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF
About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2024. BSMO was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
