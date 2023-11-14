Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 85,100 shares, a decline of 26.6% from the October 15th total of 116,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSMO traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.84. The stock had a trading volume of 24,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,166. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.70. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.54 and a twelve month high of $25.00.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were paid a $0.0469 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $295,000. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $311,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 7,418 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2024. BSMO was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.