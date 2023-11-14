Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 279,400 shares, a drop of 33.9% from the October 15th total of 423,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:BSCT traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.77. The stock had a trading volume of 177,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,827. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.83. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $17.18 and a one year high of $18.62.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were issued a $0.0621 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,947,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,123,000 after purchasing an additional 121,088 shares during the period. Eastern Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,540,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,994,000 after acquiring an additional 12,814 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 549.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 847,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,506,000 after acquiring an additional 717,039 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 715,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,848,000 after acquiring an additional 314,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 653,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,446,000 after acquiring an additional 70,869 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

