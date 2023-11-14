Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 279,400 shares, a drop of 33.9% from the October 15th total of 423,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 1.2 %
NASDAQ:BSCT traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.77. The stock had a trading volume of 177,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,827. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.83. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $17.18 and a one year high of $18.62.
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were issued a $0.0621 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 23rd.
About Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
